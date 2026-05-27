PMC advises Pune residents to boil tap water amid yellow water complaints

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a health advisory for residents in several major neighborhoods, advising them to strictly filter and boil all tap water before consumption. The directive follows numerous complaints regarding yellow-coloured water flowing through Pune city’s piped distribution system, particularly affecting the Nagar Road corridor and nearby residential areas. Civic officials attribute the contamination to a combination of depleting reservoirs, recent unseasonal downpours, and rapid algal blooms at the water source.

In Dhanori, Tingrenagar, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada, Vadgaon Sheri, and Nagar Road in Pune city, water coming from Bhama Askhed Dam is processed at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water purification facility in Kuruli before being distributed to residents.

Nandkishkore Jagtap, in charge of the PMC water supply department, said, “There have been complaints about yellowish water in these areas for the past two to three days. Since May 11, after the rains in the catchment area of the Bhama Askhed Dam, the colour of the impure water coming from the dam has intensified. Previously, the colour was measured at 5 to 10 Hazen units, but it has gradually increased to 30 to 40 Hazen”.

He said the situation has worsened due to decreasing water levels in the dam, rainy weather, and an increase in algae, resulting in a more yellowish hue in the impure water. “Even after processing at the water purification centre, it takes time for the colour to diminish completely. To address this, the amount of alum dosing has been increased, and appropriate measures are being taken to reduce the yellowness of the water. Typically, the colour of pure water measures between 4 and 5 Hazen,” he said.

Currently, the yellowness of the water has been reduced to approximately 10 Hazen. However, considering the distance from the Bhama Askhed (Kuruli) Water Purification Center to the water tanks in the distribution system, some residues of the previously distributed discoloured water may still linger. Jagtap added, “It may take about 3 to 4 days for the yellow tint to completely clear from all the water tanks, distribution system, and pipelines linked to this water centre.”

He also confirmed that while the colour at the water center is slightly above acceptable standards, it is steadily improving. “The residual chlorine levels and other chemical components of the water meet the required standards, and no bacteria have been detected. Therefore, this water is suitable for drinking.”

Jagtap stated that after receiving complaints about contaminated water in certain areas, defects have been identified in the local distribution system that are unrelated to the water purification center. The water supply department is taking necessary repair actions in the affected areas, Jagtap stated.