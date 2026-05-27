PMC advises Pune residents to boil tap water amid yellow water complaints

PMC officers have attributed the contamination to a combination of depleting reservoirs, recent unseasonal downpours, and rapid algal blooms at the water source.

Written by: Ajay Jadhav
3 min readPuneMay 27, 2026 11:09 AM IST
PMC, Pune, water contaminationSince May 11, after the rains in the catchment area of the Bhama Askhed Dam, the colour of the impure water coming from the dam has intensified, said PMC authorities. (AI generated image)
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a health advisory for residents in several major neighborhoods, advising them to strictly filter and boil all tap water before consumption. The directive follows numerous complaints regarding yellow-coloured water flowing through Pune city’s piped distribution system, particularly affecting the Nagar Road corridor and nearby residential areas. Civic officials attribute the contamination to a combination of depleting reservoirs, recent unseasonal downpours, and rapid algal blooms at the water source.
In Dhanori, Tingrenagar, Vishrantwadi, Yerawada, Vadgaon Sheri, and Nagar Road in Pune city, water coming from Bhama Askhed Dam is processed at the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water purification facility in Kuruli before being distributed to residents.
Nandkishkore Jagtap, in charge of the PMC water supply department, said, “There have been complaints about yellowish water in these areas for the past two to three days. Since May 11, after the rains in the catchment area of the Bhama Askhed Dam, the colour of the impure water coming from the dam has intensified. Previously, the colour was measured at 5 to 10 Hazen units, but it has gradually increased to 30 to 40 Hazen”.
He said the situation has worsened due to decreasing water levels in the dam, rainy weather, and an increase in algae, resulting in a more yellowish hue in the impure water. “Even after processing at the water purification centre, it takes time for the colour to diminish completely. To address this, the amount of alum dosing has been increased, and appropriate measures are being taken to reduce the yellowness of the water. Typically, the colour of pure water measures between 4 and 5 Hazen,” he said.
Currently, the yellowness of the water has been reduced to approximately 10 Hazen. However, considering the distance from the Bhama Askhed (Kuruli) Water Purification Center to the water tanks in the distribution system, some residues of the previously distributed discoloured water may still linger. Jagtap added, “It may take about 3 to 4 days for the yellow tint to completely clear from all the water tanks, distribution system, and pipelines linked to this water centre.”
He also confirmed that while the colour at the water center is slightly above acceptable standards, it is steadily improving. “The residual chlorine levels and other chemical components of the water meet the required standards, and no bacteria have been detected. Therefore, this water is suitable for drinking.”
Jagtap stated that after receiving complaints about contaminated water in certain areas, defects have been identified in the local distribution system that are unrelated to the water purification center. The water supply department is taking necessary repair actions in the affected areas, Jagtap stated.

Ajay Jadhav
Ajay Jadhav
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Ajay Jadhav is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, Pune. With over 22 years of experience in the industry, he is a highly specialized journalist whose work focuses on the intersection of urban infrastructure, governance, and sustainability. Professional Background  Role: As Assistant Editor, he plays a key role in the editorial direction of the Pune bureau, specializing in urban policy and its direct impact on citizens. Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a PG Diploma in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). He also studied at the prestigious Fergusson College. Impactful Reporting: He is credited with research-based articles on conservancy staff (waste workers) that influenced national policy for better working conditions. He is also known for exposing the contrast between high-end infrastructure (like helipads for leaders) and the lack of basic amenities like schools in their home districts. Personal Interests: An avid trekker and sports enthusiast, his personal interest in the outdoors often informs his reporting on environmental protection and sustainable development. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) His reporting in late 2025 has been dominated by the upcoming January 2026 Civic Polls in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the city's infrastructure boom: 1. Political Analysis (Civic Elections 2026) "Not friendly but a bitter fight lies ahead between BJP and NCP for PMC, PCMC" (Dec 22, 2025): A detailed look at the intense rivalry between the Mahayuti partners as they prepare for the January 15 municipal elections. "Pune civic polls: Big blow to NCP, NCP(SP) as leaders switch to BJP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on high-profile poaching and party-hopping ahead of the elections. "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): Analyzing the results of the local self-government body elections as a precursor to the main civic polls. 2. Infrastructure & Urban Development "Looking Ahead at 2026: Pune to see inauguration of much-awaited Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar metro route" (Dec 22, 2025): An "outlook" piece on the critical Metro Line 3 project expected to finish by March 2026. "Building Pune: PMC to construct double-decker bridge over Mula-Mutha River" (Dec 18, 2025): Detailing a major project aimed at easing traffic between Hadapsar and Kharadi.  "Condition of highway from Pune to Kolhapur to improve in a year: Gadkari" (Dec 4, 2025): Reporting on the Union Minister’s assurances regarding one of the state's most critical transport corridors. 3. Civic Governance & Environment "Install sensors, LED indicators at construction sites within 15 days: PMC to builders" (Dec 16, 2025): A follow-up to the "Breathless Pune" series, reporting on new mandates for builders to monitor air quality in real-time. "Errors in electoral rolls: PMC corrects data of 92,466 voters" (Dec 16, 2025): Tracking the administrative efforts to clean up the voter lists before the 2026 elections. Signature Style Ajay Jadhav is known for accountability journalism. His work often bridges the gap between high-level policy and the "ground zero" reality of Pune's residents. He is particularly focused on Sustainable Development, ensuring that as Pune grows into a "Bharat Mandapam" style destination (referring to his report on the Lohegaon project), its environmental and social safeguards remain intact. X (Twitter): @ajay_khape ... Read More

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