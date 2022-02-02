Pune: Year after fire, PCB approves renovation of Chhatrapati Shivaji market

A year ago in March, a massive fire at the market had destroyed nearly 25 shops in the chicken and fish sections.

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has approved the work to renovate the Chhatrapati Shivaji Market at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. At a meeting of the board held Tuesday, it was also decided to agree to the rate quoted by the NGO People of Animals, for catching and sterilising stray dogs.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said the board approved the work to renovate the market through the Public Works Department as the executing agency on behalf of the collector or the state government. The cantonment board will contribute 50 per cent of the estimated cost to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore of which MLA Sunil Kamble through District Planning and Development Committee has sanctioned funds of Rs 25 lakh to the PWD. Traders and vendors have paid the pending dues to the board

A year ago in March, a massive fire at the market had destroyed nearly 25 shops in the chicken and fish sections. The market is located in the heart of the cantonment and is a functional landmark that has been witness to various periods of history and changes taking place over the years. The construction of the market commenced back in July 1885 and completed in 1886.

In another decision, the board has agreed to the rate of Rs 990 per dog quoted by an NGO People of Animals for catching and sterilisation. The NGO will take the dogs to their centres for sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination.

After 5-7 days of post-operative care, the dogs will be released back to their original habitat as per the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India. “The initial contract will be carried out for 500 dogs and thereafter, a review will be carried out by the board,” Kumar said.

The board has also decided to take stringent action against roadside hawkers “creating public nuisance”, especially on the major roads of the cantonment like M G Road, East Street, Moledina Road, Ghorpadi, Empress Garden Road, Wanowrie Road.

The nuisance prevention squad and the entire team will carry out raids and “confiscate materials from such roadside hawkers or vendors in order to curb the nuisance and decongest the pavements in public interest”, the board said. The board has taken a decision for issuance of monthly passes to the vendors hawking at Kumbhar Bawadi Market, Ghorpuri Vegetable Market, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market and others within the cantonment limits.

Meanwhile, Sachin Mathurawala took oath as a member of PCB for the Varied Board at the meeting. President of the board Brigadier R R Kamat was also present.