Pune: YCMH becomes dedicated Covid hospital

With coronavirus cases surging in the industrial city and hospitalisation of patients also witnessing a spike, the civic administration of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has converted YCM hospital into a fully dedicated Covid hospital. The YCMH administration said the move will ease the pressure of non-COVID patients on the doctors and also stop the mingling of COVID and non-COVID patients within the hospital premises.

Last year too, the hospital was made a dedicated hospital after positive cases started rising in April-May. However, it was converted into a non-COVID hospital following public pressure and a drop in COVID cases in November.

In a directive, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil said, “YCM hospital will henceforth be a dedicated COVID hospital. With this, the OPD or outpatient department and IPD are being shut for other patients. The OPD and IPD facility will be available only in cases of emergency. Besides, maternity and pediatric wards will remain operational.”

When contacted, YCMH dean Dr. Rajendra Wable said the move to convert the YCMH into a dedicated hospital will ease the pressure on doctors. “Every day, there are 700-800 non-COVID patients who turn up at the OPD. We have to allot doctors, nurses and other staff for the purpose. As a result, they cannot fully concentrate on COVID patients.”

YCM hospital has some 430 beds, including 55 Intensive Care Unit for Covid patients.

Dr. Wable said there were some 180 beds for pregnant women and kids in two wards of YCM hospital. “These will remain operational like in the past,” he said.

Dr. Wable said patients who come to the triage area are either admitted to YCM hospital or are sent to other civic facilities like jumbo hospital and Auto Cluster. “Instead of running around and searching for beds, if patients come to our triage area our team helps them in finding beds in our other facilities,” he said.

PCMC health chief Dr. Anil Roy said the PCMC has also put out helpline numbers where patients or their relatives can contact to find a bed. “PCMC is doing everything possible to help patients find beds,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Wable said there was no shortage of Remedesivir injections at YCM hospital. “As of now, we have enough stock of the injections for our patients. YCM hospital uses the injections only for its patients and does not supply to other hospitals,” he said.