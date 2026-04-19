NDA coaching academy officials booked in Pune for negligence over student’s suicide

Officials of the Yashotej Academy in Pune were booked on Saturday on charges of negligence in connection with the suicide last year of a 16-year-old student preparing for National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exams.

The Fursungi police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by the student’s father.

The police said that Yashotej Academy provides coaching for NDA written exams and Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

On November 10, 2025, a student, Avdhut Ulhas Bade, allegedly died by suicide at the academy’s hostel in the Handewadi area of Pune city.

As per the legal procedure, an accidental death report was initially registered at the Fursungi police station, and an investigation was initiated to confirm the cause of the student’s death.