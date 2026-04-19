NDA coaching academy officials booked in Pune for negligence over student’s suicide

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Officials of the Yashotej Academy in Pune were booked on Saturday on charges of negligence in connection with the suicide last year of a 16-year-old student preparing for National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exams.
The Fursungi police registered the FIR based on a complaint filed by the student’s father.
The police said that Yashotej Academy provides coaching for NDA written exams and Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews.
On November 10, 2025, a student, Avdhut Ulhas Bade, allegedly died by suicide at the academy’s hostel in the Handewadi area of Pune city.
As per the legal procedure, an accidental death report was initially registered at the Fursungi police station, and an investigation was initiated to confirm the cause of the student’s death.
The police said Bade was a native of Beed district and wanted to join the NDA.
“A student of Class 11, Bade got admission at Yashotej Academy in Pune on June 15, 2025. He was residing in a room provided to him at the hostel of Yashotej Academy’s Cariappa campus in Handewadi. The probe revealed that Bade was accused of theft of Rs 3,000 belonging to his room partner, and the hostel warden told him he would be rusticated from the academy for it. Bade then became depressed and died by suicide in the hostel room,” said Sub-Inspector Shambhuraj Jadhav, the investigating officer of this case.
“The deceased was a minor boy. The investigation revealed that the authorities of Yashotej Academy allegedly failed to provide him proper counselling, leading to his suicide due to depression. Hence, an offence has been registered against the Academy’s director, CEO and warden under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 3(5). Further investigation is ongoing,” Jadhav added.