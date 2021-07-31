Pune: Wrestler-turned-politician Mangaldas Bandal booked in Rs 6.75-crore ‘land scam’ case

Police have booked Bandal and four other accused under sections 342, 384, 385, 386, 387 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act. (Facebook/Pai. Bandal Mangaldas Vitthal)

Pune City Police have lodged one more offence against wrestler-turned-politician Mangaldas Badal and four others for their alleged involvement in a land scam worth Rs 6.75 crore. Bandal is already in jail as he was booked in three offences in the last few months.

Gangaram Masalkar (74), a resident of Haveli, had lodged the first information report in the current case at the Lonikand police station on Friday.

Police have booked Bandal along with one Sandip Bhondve, the head of a wrestling organisation, Vikas Bhondve, Sachin Palande and a staffer of Shivajirao Bhosale Bank.

He and his aides are accused of attacking and threatening the complainant multiple times since 2013 following a land dispute. In his complaint, Masalkar said the accused allegedly abducted him in a four-wheeler and then at gun point, they prepared a mortgage document of his land in Vadhu Khurd village.

The accused allegedly got Rs 6.75 crore from a bank by mortgaging the land. Later, they allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore from the complainant and also threatened him.

Police have booked Bandal and the four other accused under sections 342, 384, 385, 386, 387 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.