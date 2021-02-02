Pune: Wrestler in 3-person gang stole 20 bikes of same make with ‘easy to break’ lock

The suspects had hidden these bikes on a farm at the native village of one of the accused in Osmanabad district.

Pune police have arrested three persons including a trained wrestler who had been stealing two-wheelers of one specific brand and have recovered from them 20 such stolen bikes. The suspects have told the police they had been stealing this particular make of bike because they found its lock is ‘easy to break.’

The officials from the Detection Branch of Khadak police station in Pune were working on a tip-off that three persons had recently stolen a bike parked near a hotel in Pune.

After verifying the input from the informant, a team led by inspector Shrihari Bahirat detained three persons. The subsequent probe and the questioning of the three revealed to cops a series of surprising details.

The police team found out that the three suspects had been stealing bikes of this particular brand from different parts of Pune for the last several months. Till now they have stolen at least 20 such bikes from areas of Pune like Khadak, Hadapsar, Koregaon Park, Dattawadi, Bundgarden, Swargate and Wanawadi.

The suspects had hidden these bikes on a farm at the native village of one of the accused in Osmanabad district. They were planning to soon start selling these bikes soon at half price telling buyers that these bikes were recovered by finance companies from defaulters. The police have so far traced owners of 18 of the 20 bikes till now.

An official said that suspects have revealed in their interrogation that the particular brand was targeted by them because they found it easy to break its lock and had gotten used to it, apart from the brand being popular among customers for bikes of the lower price range.

The suspects who were subsequently placed under arrest have been identified as Nitin Suresh Bhosale (29), Prateek Gavhane (20) and Rushikesh Gade (21).

Police officials said Gade is a trained wrestler from a famous Akhada, a training centre for Indian wrestling in Pune. Bhosale and Gavhane have a criminal record and have been booked in the past for robbery, vehicle theft, illegal possession of arms among others.

The investigation was led by Inspector Shrihari Bahirat and Assistant inspector Sushil Bobde and the team consisted constables from the Detection Branch of Khadak police station.