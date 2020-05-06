NDA honours Major Anuj Sood, killed in Handwara encounter

Major Anuj Sood was an alumnus of NDA, who had graduated as part of the 120th course in June 2011. He was a second- generation Army Officer and was commissioned in the 19th Battalion of the Brigade of the Guards. Major Anuj Sood was an alumnus of NDA, who had graduated as part of the 120th course in June 2011. He was a second- generation Army Officer and was commissioned in the 19th Battalion of the Brigade of the Guards.

A wreath-laying ceremony was organised at the Hut of Remembrance of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in honour of Major Anuj Sood, who was martyred on May 2 during a counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir.

“NDA Commandant Lt Gen Asit Mistry, on behalf of officers and NDA fraternity, paid homage to the fallen braveheart in the solemn ceremony. Major Anuj Sood was an alumnus of NDA, who had graduated as part of the 120th course in June 2011. He was a second- generation Army Officer and was commissioned in the 19th Battalion of the Brigade of the Guards. He was part of 21 Rashtriya Rifles in Kashmir during this operation,” read a press statement from the NDA.

The release added, “Demonstrating unparalleled courage and exceptional devotion to duty while making the supreme sacrifice, Maj Anuj Sood has lived up to the motto of NDA ‘Service Before Self’. Today, as his name gets etched in the four walls of sanctum sanctorum of Hut of Remembrance, his martyrdom will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets.”

