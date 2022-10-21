scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Pune: Three workers die cleaning drain inside residential society

The incident took place on Friday morning at Solacia Phase II Housing Society in Wagholi.

pune death Indian Express, pune workers death, pune drainsPune Fire brigade recovered the bodies of the workers. (Express Photo)

Three workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a drain at a residential society in Pune’s Wagholi on Friday morning, a fire brigade official said.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, three workers entered the drain at Solacia Phase II Housing Society around 6 am. An hour later, around 7 am, when local residents noticed that they were not responding, they informed the police and the fire brigade.

The workers have been identified as Nitin Prabhar Gond (45), Ganesh Bhalerao (28), and Satishkumar Chaudhari.

A Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMDRA) fire brigade team rushed to the spot. “We have recovered the bodies of two workers,” PMRDA fire officer Vijay Mahajan said earlier. The third worker’s body was recovered later.

The Pune city police have initiated a probe into the incident.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:25:31 am
