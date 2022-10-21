Pune: Three workers die cleaning drain inside residential society

Three workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a drain at a residential society in Pune’s Wagholi on Friday morning, a fire brigade official said.

According to the Pune Fire Brigade, three workers entered the drain at Solacia Phase II Housing Society around 6 am. An hour later, around 7 am, when local residents noticed that they were not responding, they informed the police and the fire brigade.

The workers have been identified as Nitin Prabhar Gond (45), Ganesh Bhalerao (28), and Satishkumar Chaudhari.

A Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMDRA) fire brigade team rushed to the spot. “We have recovered the bodies of two workers,” PMRDA fire officer Vijay Mahajan said earlier. The third worker’s body was recovered later.

The Pune city police have initiated a probe into the incident.