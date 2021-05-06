Pune: Work on double-decker bridge on Karve road gains momentum

The flyover is being constructed to ease the traffic congestion at Nal Stop on the road (Representational)

The much-awaited work on the 543-meter long double-decker flyover on Karve road has gained momentum as the Pune Metro rail has started the Pier cap reinforcement fixing work along the route.

The Karve road is a main city road that connects Kothrud, Warje, Paud area with Pune and is also connected to the Mumbai-Banglore bypass. The flyover is being constructed to ease the traffic congestion at Nal Stop on the road. The PMC has signed an agreement with the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) to construct the flyover along with the elevated metro rail route on the stretch.

“The Pune Metro rail has started the double-decker flyover work at Nal Stop. Pier cap reinforcement fixing work is in progress for double-decker flyover of metro rail route from Vanaz to Civil Court route,” said Hemant Sonawane of Pune Metro Rail.

The project of a double-storey flyover with one storey for vehicles and the top for the metro rail is estimated to cost Rs 35 crore for the PMC for the vehicle flyover while the cost for the storey for metro rail will be incurred by the Maha-Metro.

The flyover will be 543 meters long and will be on 13 piers and start from SNDT university campus till Garware college. The 12-meter wide flyover for vehicles would include 100 meters of ramp elevation on both sides. The concrete slab would be on a steel structure for vehicle flyover while the structure for the metro rail would be on concrete.

As a part of the construction of the metro rail route and station at SNDT college, the PMC has decided to pull down the foot-over bridge at SNDT college constructed 25 years ago. The bridge was constructed to enable citizens, mainly students of SNDT college, to cross the busy Karve road.