Pune: Women’s panel seeks report from police over attack on girl

THE Maharashtra State Commission for Women has sought a report from Pune city police on the knife attack on a 15-year-old schoolgirl by a 21-year-old youth at her school in Vadgaon Sheri on Monday . The incident took place around 10.45 am when a farewell function was being organised for the students of Class 10 by Lady Teherunnisa Inamdar School in Vadgaon Sheri. The attacker, who is suspected to have been stalking the girl, threatening her and making one-sided advances, attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance after the attack.

The girl, who underwent a surgery on Monday night, is currently undergoing treatment in ICU. Police said her condition is stable. The attacker had inflicted multiple injuries on the girl including her stomach, back, chest and wrist. He too is undergoing treatment at a local hospital and is said to be out of immediate danger.

Senior inspector Yunus Shaikh of Yerawada police station who is probing the case said, “We have launched a probe into the sequence of events. We are yet to record the statements of the girl and the attacker.”

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women said in a tweet, “A Std 10 girl student was brutally attacked in Vadgaon Sheri area of Pune. The Commission has directed the Pune city police to take appropriate action and has sought a report from them about the incident and the action taken.”

Chairperson of the Commission, Rupali Chakankar, on Tuesday visited the family members of the girl at the hospital.

Preliminary probe by the police had revealed that the father of the girl had approached the school authorities a week ago complaining about the boy after he had threatened her.

P A Inamdar, President of the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Society, which runs the school, said that an inquiry has been initiated into the incident.