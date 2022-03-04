Pune: 6 booked for thrashing three women for wearing shorts

Six persons were booked by the Pune Police for allegedly barging into a rented accommodation and thrashing three women for wearing shorts. The incident took place in Rashak Nagar, Kharadi Wednesday. Two of the three women who live in the apartment as paying guests are IT professionals and work at the IT Park in Kharadi.

The house owner, a 32-year-old woman, lodged an FIR against the group of people at the Chandan Nagar police station Thursday. The six accused were identified as Alka Pathare, Sachin Pathare, Ketan Pathare, Seema Pathare, Shital Pathare and Kiran Pathare who were booked under IPC Sections 448, 323, 504, 506, 143, 147, 149.

As per the complaint, the accused who reside in the vicinity were allegedly angry because the women wore shorts and roamed in the locality. Around 10.15 pm Wednesday, the accused persons allegedly barged into the house without seeking permission from the complainant, thrashed the girls with footwears, abused the complainant and threatened to demolish her house.

Assistant police inspector Manohar Sonawane said arrests will soon be made in the case. Meanwhile, the police have gathered CCTV footage from the spot.