Pune: Women corporators to outnumber men in PMC after upcoming polls

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will have more women corporators than men for the next five-year term. The polls for electing corporators are likely to be delayed due to Covid-19 even though the current tenure ends on March 15.

As a step towards holding elections, the state election commission has declared that the draft delimitation map with boundaries of each electoral panel for the PMC would be published on February 1. Citizens are invited to file suggestions and objections on it by February 14. The public hearing for which should be completed by February 28 and the expert committee should submit suggestions by March 2 to the state election commission which will then declare the final map of delimitation for the forthcoming civic elections.

As per the state government decision, the strength of the house has been increased from 164 to 173 considering the extension of civic boundaries and rise in the city population.

In the notification for the delimitation process, the state election commission has stated that 87 of the 173 seats in the PMC will be reserved for women. This is in accordance with the state government legislation to keep 50 per cent of seats reserved for women in local civic bodies.

Also, 23 seats will be reserved for the Scheduled Caste category and two for the Scheduled Tribe category. The remaining 148 seats have been kept for the open category as the court has withheld political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category until the actual information on category-wise population is collected by the state government.

The state election commission stated that the process for getting information on the category-wise population is likely to get delayed so it has undertaken the delimitation process to fix the boundaries of the electoral ward.

As the state government has decided to hold a multi-member system for civic polls with a maximum of three members in one electoral ward or panel, there will be 58 electoral wards in the PMC for the coming elections with 57 wards to elect three members each and one ward to elect two members.

The approximate population of the city is considered to be 35,56,824, including 4,80,017 SC and 41,561 ST category, based on the 2011 census. Thus, the maximum population for a ward is 71,390 and the minimum 37,589.