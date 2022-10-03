Pune women attempt Guinness World Records to promote menstrual hygiene

A team of eight women attempted Guinness World Records by making a mosaic image using biodegradable sanitary pads to promote awareness on menstrual health and sustainable period products on October 2 at Nagar Road.

These women, who were volunteers of Humjoli Foundation, took 1 hour 15 minutes to create a mosaic design measuring 33.3 ft x 20 ft (61.3 sq. mt). A total of 4560 biodegradable sanitary pads were used to create the mosaic image. The event was open for visitors and a huge gathering witnessed the making of this huge mosaic image.

The purpose and theme of the creation was to raise awareness about sustainable and environment friendly period products, destigmatise menstruation and initiate a taboo-free conversation around menstruation in the society. A team of eight participants from Humjoli Foundation formed a spectacular image depicting a menstrual cup, tampon, reusable cloth pad and a sanitary pad by using 4560 biodegradable sanitary pads, packed in different-coloured packaging.

Speaking about the event and the attempt, Founder and Director of Humjoli Foundation, Dr. Sania Siddiqui said “Menstruation is an enormously hush-hush topic in our homes. Girls and women shy away and are even discouraged to talk about it openly. This leads to lack of information and awareness about several aspects of this normal and vital functioning of a woman’s life. This often can lead to menstrual disorders among young girls and women. That’s the reason why normalising period talk is important and much needed.”.

Abhishek Sharma, Regional Head of Kutumbh Care Foundation, another organisation which supported the cause and event said, “We attempted this world record to create noise and normalise conversation around this topic. Most women, even in the urban setup, are not aware about the availability of sustainable period products such as menstrual cups, period panties, reusable cloth pads and biodegradable tampons and sanitary pads. With such initiatives and events, we aim to create awareness and promote usage of environment-friendly period products.”

The slogan – Bleed Red, Go Green, written along with the mosaic image reinforced the theme of the attempt.

The team shared that all the sanitary pads used in the event will be distributed for free among economically challenged women.