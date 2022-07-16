Pune: Woman’s organs save five lives at Command Hospital

A well-coordinated effort by authorities at Command Hospital on Thursday night ensured that five severely ill patients received a new lease of life after the family of a 34-year-old woman, who was declared brain dead, consented to donate her organs.

Brig Bhupesh Goyal, Deputy Commandant, Command hospital told The Indian Express that organs such as both kidneys were transplanted into two serving soldiers of the Indian Army. “Eyes were preserved at the eye bank of the Command Hospital (Southern Command) Armed Forces Medical College complex,” Brig Goyal said. The liver was retrieved by a team of surgeons from Ruby Hall Clinic for a patient at their hospital.

The woman was the wife of a soldier, who had recently retired. She suffered an unfortunate mishap at home and was admitted to the Command Hospital on July 14. However, she was declared brain dead and relatives, including her husband, agreed to donate her organs.

Meanwhile, three patients benefited from an organ transplant donation recently at Dr D Y Patil medical college hospital and research centre, Dean Dr J S Bhawalkar said. The recipients included two doctors.