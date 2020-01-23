Pune: Woman’s gold chain snatched on Pashan Baner tekdi

Police said, in her complaint, the woman described the person to be in his 30s, and wearing a black jacket. (Representational Image) Police said, in her complaint, the woman described the person to be in his 30s, and wearing a black jacket. (Representational Image)

A 37-YEAR-OLD woman was allegedly robbed as she was taking a morning walk on the Pashan-Baner tekdi on Tuesday morning. The woman, a resident of Baner, lodged the complaint in this case at the Chaturshringi police station.

According to police, the woman had gone to Pashan-Baner tekdi with her friend for a morning walk, when around 9.45 am, an unidentified person pushed her and snatched her gold chain worth Rs 2.2 lakh.

Police said, in her complaint, the woman described the person to be in his 30s, and wearing a black jacket. Police have started a probe based on the description.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App