Pune: Woman’s body, with multiple injuries, found in her Vadgaon Budruk apartment

A 29-year-old woman was found dead in her apartment in Vadgaon Budruk area on Monday afternoon. Her body had strangulation marks and multiple injuries. Police have registered a case of murder based on the autopsy report and primary probe.

The deceased, Tejasha Payal, was an employee in a private company in Hinjewadi. She lived with her two sisters and mother. The whole family had gone to their hometown in Beed district a few days ago. Tejasha returned to Pune a week ago while the rest of her family members stayed back.

Tejasha’s family had not been able to get in touch with her since Sunday, so her mother decided to come back to Pune to check on her.

“Her mother reached Pune on Monday afternoon and found the door of the apartment locked. She opened the door with a spare key around 4 pm on Monday and found Tejasha dead in the bedroom of the apartment. A dupatta was found hanging to the hook next to the ceiling fan,” said Inspector Vijay Takawale of Sinhagad Road police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Poornima Gaikwad, said, “In the primary post-mortem report, the doctors have opined that the cause of death was ligature compression along with multiple external injuries. The ligature compression suggests strangulation. Doctors have ruled out sexual assault. Based on this report, we have a case of murder and a probe has been launched.”

Inspector Takawale said that as part of the probe, police teams were working on various leads.

