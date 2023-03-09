scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Pune: Woman working with IT company held for stealing gold jewellery at a mall

A store at a shopping mall in Viman Nagar reported the theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.82 lakh on March 5.

The police said the accused, Anu Vedprakash Sharma, 30, is a resident of Anugraha society, Wadgaon Sheri. (File photo)

The crime branch of the Pune city police recently arrested a woman working with a well-known IT company for allegedly stealing gold ornaments at a prominent shopping mall in the city’s Viman Nagar area.

The police said the accused, Anu Vedprakash Sharma, 30, is a resident of Anugraha society, Wadgaon Sheri and came to the mall riding a black two-wheeler. Sharma is a native of Delhi.

A store at a shopping mall in Viman Nagar reported the theft of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.82 lakh on March 5. As per the probe, a woman posing as a customer had stolen the ornament from the shop. An offence of theft was lodged in this case at Vimantal police station.

Police havaldar Vaishal Makdi nabbed the woman, and the stolen ornaments were recovered from her possession. The police also said the same woman allegedly committed a similar theft at another jewellery shop in the mall in June 2022.

“Accused worked with the accounts section of a well-known IT company in Pune. Further probe is being done by Vimantal police station,” said police inspector Ganesh Mane.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 20:17 IST
