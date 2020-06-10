Pune: Woman, two children killed in road mishap

Police suspect Sachin, who is a farmer, lost control over the steering wheel in the night hours. (Representational Photo) Police suspect Sachin, who is a farmer, lost control over the steering wheel in the night hours. (Representational Photo)

A woman and her two children died in a road mishap at Ashtapur in Haveli taluka of Pune district on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sheetal Sachin Bhosale (33), her five-year-old son Shaurya and nine-year-old daughter Srushti.

According to the police, Sheetal, along with her two children, and husband Sachin (35) had gone to her maternal home in Daund in a van.

While returning to their native place in Ashtapur, the van fell into a well near Phale Vasti around 10.30 pm. Local residents rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Police said the bodies of deceased were fished out with the help of local residents. Police said while Sachin survived, his wife and two children died in the incident.

Police suspect Sachin, who is a farmer, lost control over the steering wheel in the night hours.

Officials from the Lonikand police station are investigating the case further.

