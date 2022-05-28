Pune woman tries to buy two-wheeler online, cheated of Rs 71,000

A Pune-based woman was cheated of over Rs 71,000 by a cyber fraudster who posted an advertisement for selling a two-wheeler on the OLX website, the police said. The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in the case at Dehuroad police station Friday, officers added.

The complainant saw an advertisement regarding the sale of a two-wheeler on the website and contacted the mobile phone number mentioned in it on Thursday morning, a statement issued by the police said Saturday. After negotiating, she agreed to buy the vehicle for Rs 20,000. The fraudster, however, not only tricked her into transferring Rs 71,060 into a bank account, he also did not deliver the two-wheeler to her, the police revealed.

Assistant police inspector A R Jadhav, the investigating officer in the case, said, “The fraudster lured the complainant with an offer to sell the two-wheeler at a low price. He then asked her to transfer a small amount into the bank account. Later, he asked her to transfer more money citing different reasons, saying it will be returned and then she would get the vehicle. But the woman never got the vehicle and lost her money to the fraudster. A probe is underway.”