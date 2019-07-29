Pune: Woman, three kids found hanging in their rented house

A 28-year-old woman and her three children were found hanging in their rented house in Bhosari on Sunday.

Police suspect the woman killed the three children before committing suicide by hanging herself. According to police, the fruit seller woman might have taken the extreme step due to financial and domestic issues she had with her husband.

Police said the incident took place between 10 am and 4 pm in the rented house of the family in Noormohalla in Bhosari, when the woman’s husband had gone out for some work.

The deceased have been identified as Fatema Akram Bagwan (28), her daughters Alfiya (9), Zoya (7) and son Gian (6). Fatema and her husband Akram had a fruit cart and the family had moved to Pune from Karnataka few months ago, said police.

Inspector Shankar Awatade of Bhosari police station said, “After moving to Pune, they initially set up their cart in Warje and later in Talegaon and now in Bhosari. As per our primary information, they had incurred losses in the business and were under debt. Financial issues had led to domestic problems in the family. Also, Fatema lost her father recently and was depressed because of that.”

Awatade added, “On Sunday around 10 am, Akram left home for some work and came back around 4 pm. As no one responded to knocks, he broke opened the door to find three children hanging with ropes from a fan and his wife hanging from a hook with a dupatta in other room. They were taken to a hospital, where they were declared dead. We suspect the woman to have first killed her children and then hanged herself.”

No suicide note was found in the house, a police officer said.