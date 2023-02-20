Pune: Woman dies by suicide; boyfriend, friend booked for abetment

The mother of a 21-year-old woman who died by suicide in Pune earlier this month has filed an FIR against the deceased’s boyfriend and another friend.

The deceased, who was a student of hotel management in Pune, purportedly left a suicide note claiming that her boyfriend used to beat her suspecting her to be in a relationship with another man. She also alleged that another friend of hers got her addicted to cigarettes and marijuana.

The FIR was lodged at the Vimantal police station Saturday.

The police have booked the deceased’s boyfriend Sairaj and another friend Utkarsha under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said the woman died by suicide at her residence in Pune on February 1. Her family members then went to Amritsar to perform rituals regarding her death. After they returned, the deceased’s mother found the alleged suicide note in a notebook.

“A suicide note has been recovered. An FIR has been lodged and the probe is on. No arrest has been made yet in this case,” said investigating officer MS Pathak.