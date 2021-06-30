After posting ad for renting out house: Woman, son duped of Rs 50,000 via online wallet transaction in Pune

After verifying the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the online fraudster under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.

A man whose mother posted an advertisement on a website for renting out their house was duped of Rs 50,000 by an online fraudster claiming to be an Army personnel.

Subodh Lonkar (24), a resident of Dhanori, has lodged the first information report in this case at the Vishrantwadi police station.

Lonkar’s father owns a house in Kalas Gaothan and his mother had posted an advertisement on an online platform for renting out the house. A fraudster claiming to be an Army personnel called Lonkar’s mother on her cell phone number, which was mentioned on the website, on March 2. The man said he was interested in taking the house on rent and further asked for the details of her online wallets.

As she did not have any such account, the person asked her to forward Re 1 from the online wallet of her son. Instead of transferring the money to Lonkar’s account, the fraudster got Rs 50,000 transferred from Lonkar’s account to his bank account through two online transactions.

Lonkar then filed a police complaint against the unidentified fraudster. After verifying the complaint, an FIR was lodged against the online fraudster under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information Technology Act.