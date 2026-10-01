Pune woman buys saree online for Rs 1500, loses Rs 1.19 lakh in cyber fraud

The fraudsters then continued asking her to transfer money, citing different reasons and assuring her that the amounts would be returned. (Image generated using AI)

A 27-year-old woman working with an IT company in Pune lost Rs 1.19 lakh to cyber criminals after she tried to purchase a saree from a fraudulent Instagram account.

The woman lodged an FIR at the Hinjewadi police station in Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday.

According to a police press release issued on Thursday, the woman came across reels posted by Instagram accounts named “manish_saree” and “manish_saree_9” on September 29. Believing them to be posted by a garment shop, she checked the information about the sarees featured in the reels.

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She liked a saree priced at Rs 1,500 and decided to purchase it online. She contacted the sellers on a WhatsApp number displayed in the reel. The fraudsters then shared bank account details and asked her to transfer the money for the purchase.