Pune woman runs marathon in navvari saree

Written by Shivangana Chaturvedi

Mrunal Inamdar, a Pinkathon Pune Ambassador, has won accolades for completing a marathon in a pink navvari saree.

She successfully completed the intercity run of 165 km from Pune to Mumbai in October, and in the last run of the month, organised by Pune Running Beyond Myself (PRBM), a city-based fitness event, she ran 15 km in a navvari saree.

“I want people to understand that there is no dress code to run. You can run in anything. I saw people running in branded track pants and felt there was a need to do something different,” said Inamdar.

She added, “The saree has been an integral part of an Indian woman’s life. A lot of women do not engage in sports because of the attire. I wanted to change this conception and spread a message in society.”