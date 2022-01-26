scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Pune: Woman robbed of gold chain, phone near Kalewadi Phata

An FIR in the case has been registered at the Wakad police station late on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
January 26, 2022 5:05:54 pm
She refused his offer but he suddenly snatched the gold neck chain she was wearing, the police said.

A 23-year-old woman, who had arrived in Pune from her native place in the early hours of Tuesday, was allegedly robbed of her phone and gold chain by two men near Kalewadi Phata.

An FIR in the case has been registered at the Wakad police station late on Tuesday. The police said that the complainant, an interior designer, arrived in Pune by bus around 4 am and got off at the Kalewadi Phata halting point.

Read |Central Pune hotspot for robbery, molestation: Study

Around 4.15 am, when she was walking towards her home at Rahatani, a person approached her from the roadside and asked if she required any help. She refused his offer but he suddenly snatched the gold neck chain she was wearing, the police said.

The man fled the scene after she screamed for help but returned moments later with another man and snatched her phone too. The duo then fled on a bike. The woman later approached the police with a complaint.

Sub-inspector Ashok Nimgire, who is probing the case, said: “The incident has taken place in a comparatively secluded area. We have launched a probe based on various clues available. We are looking into security cameras installed in the area.”

