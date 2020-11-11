During driving lesson, woman robbed of cash, gold jewelry by instructor and his accomplice

The woman has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Kondhwa police station.

Police said the complainant, who is an IT professional and the daughter of a retired Army officer, is a resident of Kondhwa area. She was taking driving lessons from one Rajesh Singh, who is an acquintance of her father.

According to the police, on Tuesday morning, Singh came to the woman’s house and took her for a driving lesson. Later, his friend also got into the car and Singh said he would drop the friend on the way.

However, they stopped the car in Pisoli area, allegedly tied the complainant’s hands and legs, and gagged her with a piece of cloth. They allegedly threatened to kill her, before robbing her of Rs 50,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.3 lakh.

Police said the accused forced the complainant to transfer Rs 40,000 to their account through an online payment app. As the woman was neither carrying her wallet not her bank cards, the accused forcibly took the keys of her house. They allegedly went to her house, got her wallet and used her card to withdraw Rs 10,000 from an ATM. Police said the accused also purchased a cutter from a shop and used it to cut off three gold rings the woman was wearing on her fingers.

The accused then left the woman in the car and escaped from the spot. Police said the woman somehow managed to free herself and inform her parents about the incident. She later approached the police and filed a complaint.

Assistant Police Inspector Chetan More, the investigating officer, said, “The accused had been giving her driving lessons for the last eight days. No arrest has been made yet… investigation is on.”

