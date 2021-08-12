Pune: Woman renting out property duped of Rs 4.78 lakh by online fraudsters posing as armymen

A 28-year-old woman, who had posted an advertisement online for renting out her property, was duped of Rs 4.78 lakh by fraudsters who posed as an Army personnel.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the woman at Chinchwad police station. The complainant had posted details of her property on the online renting platform and on July 2, she was approached by two persons who identified themselves as Army personnel and showed interest in it. They even shared their Army credentials which later turned out to be fake.

After preliminary discussions, they asked for online payment details of the complainant. However, on the pretext of a technical issue, they also sought the bank account details from her. Over the next few hours, they siphoned off Rs 4.78 lakh from her account. The callers said that it happened because of a technical glitch and promised to return the money but never did.

The woman then approached the cybercrime cell and an FIR was registered on Tuesday. An officer from Chinchwad police station said that a probe has been launched and the phone numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects are being tracked.