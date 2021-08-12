scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
Must Read

Pune: Woman renting out property duped of Rs 4.78 lakh by online fraudsters posing as armymen

The fraudsters identified themselves as Indian Army personnel and even showed the woman fake identity cards.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: August 12, 2021 12:21:03 pm
Mumbai news, Mumbai cyber fraud, Mumbai woman duped of Rs 50,000, Mobile network service provider, Mumbai police, Mumbai latest news, indian expressAn FIR was registered at the Navghar police station in Vasai (east) on Tuesday. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman, who had posted an advertisement online for renting out her property, was duped of Rs 4.78 lakh by fraudsters who posed as an Army personnel.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the woman at Chinchwad police station. The complainant had posted details of her property on the online renting platform and on July 2, she was approached by two persons who identified themselves as Army personnel and showed interest in it. They even shared their Army credentials which later turned out to be fake.

Also Read |Maharashtra: Pune among 7 districts with weekly Covid positivity rate higher than state average

After preliminary discussions, they asked for online payment details of the complainant. However, on the pretext of a technical issue, they also sought the bank account details from her. Over the next few hours, they siphoned off Rs 4.78 lakh from her account. The callers said that it happened because of a technical glitch and promised to return the money but never did.

Click here for more

The woman then approached the cybercrime cell and an FIR was registered on Tuesday. An officer from Chinchwad police station said that a probe has been launched and the phone numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects are being tracked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X