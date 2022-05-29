Pune: Woman ‘raped’ by ‘godman’ on pretext of rituals to cure son’s disability

Pune City Police have arrested a 60-year-old self-proclaimed godman for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of performing various rituals for curing the physical disability of her son and to improve the family’s financial condition.

An FIR in the case has been registered by the 36-year-old survivor at Hadapsar police station. The police have invoked Indian Penal Code sections related to rape, assault with an intent to disrobe, criminal breach of trust and cheating along with provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

The police have also launched a search for a 35-year-old woman accomplice of the arrested ‘godman’, Dhananjay Gohad (60) alias Nana.

The survivor came in contact with the accused in January 2021. The complainant has alleged that Gohad came to her house in April on the pretext of ‘removing the spell of negative powers’ and forced her to disrobe. He then reportedly raped her and told the woman that her husband and brother would die in accidents and her second child would be born with disabilities if she does not keep quiet about the incident.

The woman later told her brother about the incident and approached Hadapsar police station on May 27.

Inspector (Crime) of Hadapsar police station Vishwas Dagle said: “Considering the seriousness of the offence, a First Information Report was immediately registered after the victim approached the police station. The accused was produced before the court on Saturday and has been remanded in police custody for five days. We have launched a search for the woman accomplice of the arrested suspect.”