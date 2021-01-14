Pune: Woman police havaldar arrested by ACB for ‘accepting bribe’

After the person filed a complaint at the ACB's Pune office, officials laid a trap and nabbed Akolkar red-handed. (Representational)

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday arrested a policewoman for allegedly accepting a bribe. The ACB has identified the accused as Shraddha Sharad Akolkar (35), a havaldar attached to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

According to ACB, the brother of the complainant in the case was booked in an offence lodged at the police station. Akolkar allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 in bribe from this person, claiming that she had done a favour by submitting the chargesheet early.

After the person filed a complaint at the ACB’s Pune office, officials laid a trap and nabbed Akolkar red-handed.

Meanwhile, in another action, the ACB team arrested one Shubhavari Gaikwad (29), a resident of Talegaon Dabhade, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from a person on assurance of “managing” the Wadgaon Maval court.

According to ACB, the complainant has a case pending in the Wadgaon Maval court. Gaikwad allegedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh, assuring the complainant that she would “manage the court” to get a favourable judgment.

ACB sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Gaikwad while she was accepting the money on Wednesday. She was then produced before \court. The court remanded her to ACB custody till January 20 for further investigation.