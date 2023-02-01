Pune woman operated upon for rare food pipe disorder, eats her favourite meal after six months

A Pune-based IT consultant was able to eat her first meal after six months following a complex surgery at a private hospital in the city. The woman, 30, had symptoms like vomiting and intolerance to food which was progressive. Her inability to swallow led to severe malnourishment and she lost 16 kg over six months.

Nina (name changed) consulted various medical experts but her condition was often diagnosed as acidity and reflux disease. It was at Apollo Spectra Hospital she was diagnosed with Achalasia Cardia, where the food pipe gets narrowed down in the lower half due to neuromuscular incoordination. A team headed by Dr Kedar Patil, Bariatric, Hernia, and Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, then performed the surgery in January this year.

Dr Patil told The Indian Express, “Six months ago, she was dehydrated and vomiting was the predominant symptom. This rare disorder damages nerves in the oesophagus (the tube that passes swallowed food from the throat down into one’s stomach). This condition is seen in one in one lakh individuals, and often in young women where there is a progressive difficulty with solids and liquids due to the neuromuscular incoordination”.

“An endoscopy followed by barium swallow and manometry investigations were done. Nina was corrected nutritionally with parenteral nutrition following which she underwent a surgical procedure known as Laparoscopic Heller’s Cardiomyotomy with Toupet fundoplication,” Dr Patil added.

Dr Patil said during the surgery the woman’s food pipe size was enlarged at the site of narrowing and an added procedure to prevent acid reflux was performed.

“The surgery was challenging as the body habitus had become thin, almost the size of an adolescent child, so there was less space to operate inside the body. There was very minimal pain and the patient was ambulated the next day, started on a liquid diet, and discharged on day 2 post-surgery. The surgery lasted for two hours. Laparoscopic surgery has a distinct advantage in areas where the field to operate is narrow due to magnification with laparoscope one can have good vision and perform the surgery more effectively,” he added.

Not treating her at the right time could have led to severe malnourishment and secondary infections, Dr Patil added.

Advertisement

She was advised to drink only liquid followed by a solid diet over three to four days after she was discharged and also told to avoid lifting heavy weights.

Nina said in a statement, “I was in a rude shock when I was diagnosed with this rare condition. I was unable to eat even a single morsel of food or drink anything due to a swallowing problem. I looked pale and malnourished. I also lost a lot of weight. I was getting anxious, stressed, and losing hope. I was unable to perform my daily chores with ease. After six months, I have had a full meal.”