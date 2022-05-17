Pune: Woman NCP member alleges BJP workers outraged her modesty, attacked her colleagues

The Pune City police have booked three BJP workers on the charges of attacking and outraging the modesty of a woman NCP worker during the launch of a book on Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Officials from the Deccan Gymkhana police station said that the incident took place during the event held on Monday evening at the Balgandharva Auditorium and was presided over by Union Minister Smriti Irani. Some NCP women members went to the event to give representation to Irani on rising inflation and prices of cooking gas and stage protest on the issue.

As per the First Information Report (FIR) filed by a woman NCP member, the three BJP workers attacked the group of women, hurled abuses at them, and also outraged her modesty. The three BJP members who have been booked have been identified as Bhasmaraj Tikone, Pramod Kondhre, and Mayur Gandhi.

During the event, a war of words ensued between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Nationalist Congress Party workers who were shouting slogans against each other. Police had to deploy additional personnel after the situation turned tense and NCP members alleged assault by BJP workers.

The NCP unit also held a protest outside a hotel on Senapati Bapat Road where Union minister Irani was staying. The police detained the protestors from the site. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that everyone has the right to protest but it should be in a non-violent manner. “No one should take law in hand,” he had said.

The Pune unit of the Congress party also held separate protests against rising inflation. They had planned to protest outside Balgandharva Rang Mandir but staged it outside the private hotel. They too were detained by the police.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said in a tweet that Irani’s vehicle in Pune was a target of a ‘coward attack’. “If workers of the ruling party are resorting to such acts, it is clear that there is no law and order in Maharashtra. We believe in democracy and are waiting for police to act,” he said in a video of his interaction with the media, posted with the tweet.