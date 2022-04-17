Pune woman molested while returning from gym

By: Express News Service | Pune |
A WOMAN was molested by two motorcycle-borne men while she was returning from a gymnasium on Friday.
The 21-year-old victim lodged the first information report in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.
Police said the woman went to a gymnasium on Friday evening.
While she was walking home from the gymnasium around 8.30 pm, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle intercepted her in Bharati Vidyapeeth area.
The duo molested the woman and when she shouted for help, they escaped from the spot.
