scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Must Read

Pune woman molested while returning from gym

The 21-year-old victim lodged the first information report in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: April 17, 2022 12:56:59 am
The duo molested the woman and when she shouted for help, they escaped from the spot.

A WOMAN was molested by two motorcycle-borne men while she was returning from a gymnasium on Friday.

The 21-year-old victim lodged the first information report in this case at the Bharati Vidyapeeth police station.

Police said the woman went to a gymnasium on Friday evening.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

While she was walking home from the gymnasium around 8.30 pm, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle intercepted her in Bharati Vidyapeeth area.

More from Pune

The duo molested the woman and when she shouted for help, they escaped from the spot.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 16: Latest News

Advertisement