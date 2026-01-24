Pune to get woman mayor on February 6, several contenders in the race

After a gap of almost four years, Pune city will finally get a mayor on February 6, bringing an end to the state government-appointed administrator’s rule over the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“After discussion with the Pune divisional commissioner, the first general body meeting of the elected members of PMC to elect the mayor and deputy mayor will be held on February 6,” Naval Kishore Ram, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator, said. The detailed programme for the election of the mayor and deputy mayor will be declared soon, he added.

Earlier, the PMC administration had approached the Pune divisional commissioner after the declaration of results to appoint a returning officer for holding the first general body meeting of the newly elected members of PMC and to elect the mayor and deputy mayor.