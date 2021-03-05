Pune: Woman, ‘mastermind’ behind kidnapping doctor, arrested with aide

An FIR regarding the incident was lodged at Hadapsar police station. (File)

The Crime Branch of Pune city police arrested a woman, wanted in connection with extorting money from doctors.

Police identified the accused as Ranjana Tanaji Wanave (38). She was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act for allegedly forming a group to blackmail doctors and extort money from them.

According to police, Wanave, a resident of Baramati, was the mastermind behind the kidnapping of a doctor from Harpale clinic in Fursungi area on May 31, 2020. An FIR regarding the incident was lodged at Hadapsar police station.

Police said a woman, Arti Chavan, a serving police constable Sameer Thorat, a self-styled journalist Pradeep Fasage, and a man named Kailas Avchite threatened the doctor claiming he was conducting pre-natal sex determination tests. They kidnapped the doctor, demanding a ransom of Rs 10 lakh, but later released him after accepting Rs 5.89 lakh, police added. A police probe has revealed that Wanave was present at the scene of the kidnapping. While a search is on for Wanave for the past 10 months, a police probe has also revealed that she was a habitual offender and involved in a similar crime at Barshi in Solapur district.

Acting on a tip-off to Sub-Inspector Somnath Shendge, a team headed by Senior Inspector Hemant Patil of the Crime Branch arrested Wanave and her aide Sagar Raut (24) from Phaltan in Satara district. They were handed over to Hadapsar police for further investigation. Police earlier arrested five persons in this case.

