Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Pune: Woman loses Rs 1 lakh to online job fraud

The fraudster promised the woman a job with Axis Bank and made her transfer the money for various charges such as registration, deposit, laptop, HR commission and GST.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 13, 2022 1:16:45 pm
Online fraud, online job scam, PuneThe police said the complainant got calls from an unidentified person claiming to be associated with a prominent job portal in the month of April this year. (Express file photo)

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 1 lakh by an online fraudster on the pretext of offering her a job with Axis Bank. The victim lodged the complaint in this case at the Pimpri police station and an FIR was lodged on Tuesday.

The police said the complainant got calls from an unidentified person claiming to be associated with a prominent job portal in the month of April this year. He allegedly asked the complainant to transfer money into certain bank accounts for purposes like “registration, deposit, laptop, HR commission, GST charges” for getting the job. The woman transferred Rs 1,07,000 as per the instructions of the fraudster. But when she did not get the job, she approached the police and filed a complaint of cheating.

The police booked the unidentified online fraudster in this case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Information Technology Act. They are probing the mobile phone numbers used by the fraudsters for calling the woman. Police inspector Rupali Bobade is investigating the case.

