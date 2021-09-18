Pune: Woman lodges FIR against lover claiming he ‘did something’ to their baby two years ago

A 25-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the Pune City Police against her lover, claiming he may have done something harmful to their son, who was born two years ago.

Police have arrested the woman’s lover, Shubham Bhande (23) and his friend Yogesh Kale (26). They have been booked under Section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Indian Penal Code. Police said the accused have been arrested and further probe is on.

As per the complaint filed by the woman, she met Shubham while they were working together at a private company in 2018. They soon got into a relationship and in July that year, the woman realised she was pregnant. Shubham allegedly told her that he would marry her soon.

On March 15, 2019, the woman gave birth to a baby boy at Sassoon Hospital. After she was discharged from the hospital, she went to stay in a rented house in Mundhwa with the baby.

On March 27, Shubham and his friend Yogesh came to the house. Shubham allegedly told the woman that he would keep the baby at an ashram for a few days and bring him back once they were married. The woman refused, but Shubham and Yogesh allegedly took the boy away.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that Shubham never told her what happened to the baby despite her asking about him several times.