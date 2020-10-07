Pune: Woman kills one-and-a-half-year-old child, dies by suicide, says police

Police have identified the deceased as Yogita Bagal (32) and the baby girl as Kavya.

Initial investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman and her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in Rajgurunagar has revealed that the woman allegedly killed the child and then died by suicide following an argument with her husband over returning to their native village after he lost his job.

As per the information given by officials from Khed police station, the incident came to light on Monday. Police have identified the deceased as Yogita Bagal (32) and the baby girl as Kavya. On Monday, when Yogita’s husband Amit (28), who had gone to their native village, returned home in Rakshewadi area in Rajgurunagar, no one opened the door.

He then approached the police, in whose presence the door was broken open, and the woman and the baby were found hanging from the ceiling.

“Our preliminary probe points to the woman having killed her baby and then ended her own life by hanging. Her husband, who was working with an automobile company, had lost his job some time ago. He was insisting that they move to their native village. The woman disagreed with him and the couple had been fighting over the issue for the last few weeks, our investigation shows,” said Inspector Satish Gurav of Khed police station.

He added, “Few days ago, the husband went to his village and returned on Monday. In spite of repeated knocks on the door and calls, no one answered. The door was broken in the presence of the police team and the woman and child were found hanging from the ceiling. Primary probe at the place of occurrence and post-mortem examination point to the woman having killed the baby and then ending her own life.”

