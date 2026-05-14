Pune woman kills 80-year-old mother-in-law after years of domestic dispute

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A 60-year-old woman in Pune allegedly murdered her 80-year-old mother-in-law on Tuesday by slashing her throat and hands as a fallout of a long-standing domestic dispute.
The incident took place around 2 pm at a flat in a residential society in the Ekta Mitra Mandal area in Ambegaon Budruk.
The police have identified the deceased as Suman Annasaheb Shinde and have arrested her daughter-in-law, Anupama Sanjay Shinde.
According to the police, Anupama locked her own daughter-in-law, Puja, in a room of the house in the Ambegaon Budruk area before fatally attacking her mother-in-law.
At the time of the incident, Anupama, Suman, and Puja were at home.
Senior Inspector Rahul Khillare, in charge of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station, said, “Probe suggested that the murder was a fallout of a long-standing dispute. Further probe is underway.”
The incident came to light when Anupama’s son, Pratik, approached the police, stating that his mother had locked the main door of their house after locking Puja in a room. A police team accompanied Pratik to the house and got the door opened with the help of a welder. Meanwhile, Pratik’s father, Sanjay, had also returned, the police said.
When the police team entered the house, Anupama was wielding a knife, and Suman was lying in a pool of blood on the sofa.
Suman, who had multiple slash wounds on the throat and hands, was pronounced dead by the hospital authorities.
Puja told the police that when she was in the bedroom, Anupama had locked the door from outside. She said that Anupama and Suman were fighting with each other when she called her husband.
The police booked Anupama for Suman’s murder and the wrongful confinement of Puja.