Pune woman kills 80-year-old mother-in-law after years of domestic dispute

The incident came to light when the woman's son approached the police, stating that his mother had locked the main door of their house after locking his wife in a room.

A 60-year-old woman in Pune allegedly murdered her 80-year-old mother-in-law on Tuesday by slashing her throat and hands as a fallout of a long-standing domestic dispute.

The incident took place around 2 pm at a flat in a residential society in the Ekta Mitra Mandal area in Ambegaon Budruk.

The police have identified the deceased as Suman Annasaheb Shinde and have arrested her daughter-in-law, Anupama Sanjay Shinde.

According to the police, Anupama locked her own daughter-in-law, Puja, in a room of the house in the Ambegaon Budruk area before fatally attacking her mother-in-law.

At the time of the incident, Anupama, Suman, and Puja were at home.