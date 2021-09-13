Pune: Woman killed in new Katraj tunnel by lover

A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at new Katraj tunnel on Sunday night. The deceased, Sapna Dilip Patil, was a resident of Balaji Nagar in Dhankawadi, police said.

Her friend, Sanjivani Devkar (29), has odged the FIR in this case at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The alleged suspect, Ram Giri (35), was arrested on charges of murder.

According to police, the deceased worked in the housekeeping section of a shopping mall. On Sunday night, she went out for dinner with the suspect, Ram, police said. While returning home on a two-wheeler, Ram stopped the vehicle at new Katraj tunnel and stabbed Sapna, police said. He left her in a pool of blood and fled from the spot, police said. Sapna succumbed to her injuries, police said.

On receiving information, a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth police station initiated a probe into this case and arrested Ram within a few hours. The police has recovered the knife Ram had allegedly used to kill Sapna.

According to police, Sapna and Ram were lovers and the murder was a fallout of a dispute between them.

