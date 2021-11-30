Pune: Woman killed, husband injured as concrete mixer truck hits bike

A 58-year-old woman was killed and her husband was critically injured after the bike they were riding was allegedly hit by a concrete mixer truck on Pune-Solapur Road on Sunday evening. The police have arrested the 27-year-old truck driver and registered an FIR.

As per the Hadapsar police station officials, the deceased woman has been identified as Manjiri Kaple and her injured husband as Ramakant (60). Officials said that only Ramakant, who was riding the bike, wore a helmet at the time of the accident that occurred around 6.30 pm.

A police officer said: “The couple was on their way to some work. In front of the All India Radio station, their bike was hit by a concrete mixer truck. Both fell from the bike due to the impact and sustained severe injuries. The woman was pronounced dead after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.”

The driver of the truck, identified as Dnyeneshwar Baban Shelar (27), was detained by the cops immediately after the accident.