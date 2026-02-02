Pune woman jumps into well with 2 children, all 3 die; husband arrested

The Pune rural police said the husband was frequently quarrelling with his wife.

By: Express News Service
2 min readPuneFeb 2, 2026 03:06 PM IST
The police said the woman and his husband were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Pabal.
A woman jumped into a well along with her six-year-old son and four-month-old daughter following a quarrel with her husband in the Shirur taluka of the Pune district Sunday afternoon, and all three died, said the police Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Ahila alias Bhagyashri Jadhav, 30, her son Sarthak and daughter Gauri from the Pabal village. The Pune rural police arrested her husband Raju Pandurang Jadhav, 32, on charges of abetment of suicide and filed an FIR at the Shikrapur police station.

The police said the Jadhav family hails from the Buldhana district and shifted to Pune for work. Raju and his wife were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Pabal, they said.

A probe so far revealed that Raju was frequently quarrelling with his wife. Senior Inspector Deepratan Gaikwad said that following a quarrel, the woman left her home with her two children Sunday afternoon. She also took her son’s bicycle with her. As they did not return, her husband started searching for her.

“Around 2.30 pm, the bicycle and footwear were found near a well in Pabal. The three were fished out of the well with the help of local villagers. They were pronounced dead at a hospital,” said Gaikwad.

The police arrested Raju Jadhav after his wife’s sister filed a complaint. Further investigation is on, the police said.

