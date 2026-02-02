Pune woman jumps into well with 2 children, all 3 die; husband arrested

The police said the woman and his husband were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Pabal.

A woman jumped into a well along with her six-year-old son and four-month-old daughter following a quarrel with her husband in the Shirur taluka of the Pune district Sunday afternoon, and all three died, said the police Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Ahila alias Bhagyashri Jadhav, 30, her son Sarthak and daughter Gauri from the Pabal village. The Pune rural police arrested her husband Raju Pandurang Jadhav, 32, on charges of abetment of suicide and filed an FIR at the Shikrapur police station.

The police said the Jadhav family hails from the Buldhana district and shifted to Pune for work. Raju and his wife were working as labourers at a brick kiln in Pabal, they said.