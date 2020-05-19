Pune: Woman jumps into well with her two sons; nine-year-old dies

Chikhali police station is investigating the case. According to police, Rupali and her two sons were residents of Shivkrupa Colony in Triveni Nagar area of Nigdi. (Representational) Chikhali police station is investigating the case. According to police, Rupali and her two sons were residents of Shivkrupa Colony in Triveni Nagar area of Nigdi. (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a well along with her two sons, aged seven and five, in Chikhali area on Monday afternoon. Local residents managed to rescue them, but the seven-year-old boy died in the incident, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Ganesh Jadhav. Police identified the mother as Rupali and the other child as Gandharva.

Chikhali police station is investigating the case. According to police, Rupali and her two sons were residents of Shivkrupa Colony in Triveni Nagar area of Nigdi.

Police said they came to a well in Sonawane Wasti in Chikhali in the afternoon, following which Rupali threw her children into the well and jumped in after them. Local residents saw what had happened and rushed to the spot and got them out, police added.

Police said Gaurav died in the incident, and Rupali and Gandharva have been hospitalised.

