Pune: Firemen rescue woman who jumped into a well in Somwar Peth

November 8, 2021 6:32:59 pm
The Pune Fire Brigade on Monday rescued a woman who had jumped into a 200-year-old well inside the Dandekar Wada in Somwar Peth. Officials said that the woman is in her early forties.
Earlier, a fire brigade team headed by Pramod Sonawane and Pradeep Khedekar went to the spot to rescue the woman.
When contacted, Khedekar said, “The woman was drowning when firemen pulled her out of the well. She had lost consciousness and was taken to the KEM hospital for treatment.”
