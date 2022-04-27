Pune: Woman injured while resisting knife attack by armed robbers

A 55-year-old woman sustained injuries as she tried to resist a knife attack after five armed robbers broke into her house in Uruli Kanchan area late on Sunday night and held her and her husband at knifepoint while robbing their valuables.

The incident took place between 11.30 pm and 11.55 pm on Sunday when the 55-year-old complainant woman and her 60-year-old husband were home, located on a farm in Pandharstal Vasti in Uruli Kanchan.

A police official from Loni Kalbhor police station said the five armed robbers entered the house by forcing open the kitchen door. The robbers held the elderly couple at knife point and robbed the woman of her gold mangalsutra and gold earrings.

When the robbers were demanding more valuables, the woman resisted and the suspect who was holding the knife tried to attack her. The woman sustained injuries on her hand while trying to stop the attack. The robbers then fled from the house.

Assistant Inspector Raju Mahanor, who is investigating the case, said, “We are working on various leads to identify and arrest the suspects. The complainant has sustained injuries to both hands and has received treatment.”