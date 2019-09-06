Pune: 30-year-old woman held for ‘manhandling’ police officer

Toggle Menu
The woman, who works at a private company in the city, allegedly created a disturbance at Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk in Shivajinagar at 2 am Thursday, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly manhandling a police officer and verbally abusing her while in an inebriated state on Thursday.

The woman was under the influence of alcohol, and when a police constable tried to stop her, the woman allegedly abused her and also manhandled and threatened her.

The woman was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Prohibition Rules. She was remanded to police custody.

