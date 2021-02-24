43-year-old Pune woman seeks to set Guinness World Record with 6,000-km Golden Quadrilateral ride in 22 days

Preeti Maske, a 43-year-old resident of Pune, is attempting set a Guinness World Record by becoming the fastest woman to cycle along the 6,000-km Golden Quadrilateral. While Guinness Book of World Records authorities have given her a maximum time limit of 30 days to complete the route, Preeti says she aims to finish it in just 22 days.

The Golden Quadrilateral route is Pune to Bengaluru-Chennai-Kolkata-Delhi, Rajasthan–Mumbai and back to Pune. Maske will set off from Shaniwar Wada on February 27.

“I believe age is not a barrier to explore your passion,” says the entrepreneur and mother of a 21-year-old daughter and 14-year-old son.

Maske believes in women empowerment and decided to embark on this solo ride ahead of International Women’s Day (March 8), not only to prove a point but also because it gives her additional motivation and confidence to take on the ultimate challenge of completing an Ironman event.

Maske made her debut at the age of 40 in international running events. In 2017, she represented India and won two gold medals in Malaysia in the Asia Pacific Masters Athletics Games in 2017. There has been no looking back since then with five full marathons, two 100K ultras, 30 half marathons, four 42k Ultras, one triathlon and various cycling competitions.

In December 2019, she completed the Kashmir to Kanyakumari Cycling Expedition in 17 days and 17 hours, cycling 3,773 km, and earned the Super Randonneur title when she cycled 1,600 km in 5 days 5 hours from Nashik to Amritsar. An avid trekker and trail runner in the mountains, Maske has been training, initially with Pedal pusher cycling and now with Endurance Athlete club and Blue Brigade.

“Earlier, two women from Pune have cycled along the 6,000 km Golden Quadrilateral. But they took 46 days to complete it. Mine is a solo ride with approval from the Guinness Book of World Records,” she says, adding that her husband, Dattatreye Maske, has been a pillar of support and will accompany her on the ride.

She is also inspired by Dr Amit Samarth, who is known for raising the bar and taking on extraordinary feats. The 40-year-old doctor from Nagpur, who is the only one in Asia to have completed the two longest cycling races globally (Race Across America and Red BullTrans-Siberian Extreme), is attempting to traverse the Golden Quadrilateral in 15 days. Samarth started on February 15 from Mumbai and recently crossed Pune. “This is a test of human endurance and I am really inspired,” Maske says as she gets ready for her ride.