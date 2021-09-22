Pune woman gangraped, killed by husband’s cousin, his friend: Police

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing a 19-year-old woman married to his cousin at Ghorwadeshwar Hills on Sunday. The other accused, a friend of the arrested man, is absconding.

The police said that the main accused offered a room to his newlywed cousin and his wife at Thomas Colony in the Dehu Road area. On Sunday morning, the woman and the main accused went to the ancient cave temple on the Ghorwadeshwar hills. The accused and his friend, identified as Akshay Karande (24), allegedly demanded sexual favours from her there.

“When she refused, the duo allegedly raped and killed her by strangling her with a scarf. Once dead, they smashed her face with a stone to conceal her identity. The body was thrown behind the bushes on the hills,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash.

The police nabbed the main accused after an investigation on the missing complaint by the victim’s husband.

