Woman, who went to London for MBA, found dead in Pune apartment

A 34-year-old woman from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, who went to London for studies but returned to India without informing her family, was found dead at an apartment in Pune on Wednesday.

Police identified the woman as Mugdha Deshmukh. Police have launched a probe to ascertain the cause behind her death.

Her father Avinash Deshmukh (60), a retired civic engineer, had filed an FIR at the Osmanpura police station of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar police on Tuesday.

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As stated in the FIR, Mudgha went to London to study MBA in July 2025. While studying, she also did part-time jobs in London. She had maintained regular contact with her parents over the phone.