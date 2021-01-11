scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Must Read

Pune: Woman files rape complaint against man she met on dating app

An FIR in this regard has been filed at Wakad police station by the woman, who is a widow. According to the FIR, the incident took place between June and September last year, after the two connected through Tinder.

By: Express News Service | Pune | January 11, 2021 12:23:09 am
Pune rape case, Pune woman files rape complaint, dating app, tinder, Pune news, Maharashtra news, Indian express newsA police official said the woman has said in her complaint that the suspect promised to marry her days after the two started communicating and meeting each other.

A 29-year-old man has been booked for rape and physical assault based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman, who met him through a dating app, said police.

An FIR in this regard has been filed at Wakad police station by the woman, who is a widow. According to the FIR, the incident took place between June and September last year, after the two connected through Tinder. The man works with a private company and the woman is a homemaker.

A police official said the woman has said in her complaint that the suspect promised to marry her days after the two started communicating and meeting each other. He then allegedly raped her on multiple occasions. The woman in her complaint said that when she asked him about his promise of marriage, he threw a shoe at her and assaulted her, said police.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Police said they have launched a probe into the FIR and search was being conducted for the suspect. The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2)(n) for repeated rape, 377 for unnatural offence and 323 physical assault.

In the last week of December, Wakad police had arrested a 26-year-old man on the charges of rape after a woman he had met through Tinder had filed a complaint against him.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 10: Latest News

Advertisement