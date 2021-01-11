Pune: Woman files rape complaint against man she met on dating app

A police official said the woman has said in her complaint that the suspect promised to marry her days after the two started communicating and meeting each other.

A 29-year-old man has been booked for rape and physical assault based on a complaint filed by a 30-year-old woman, who met him through a dating app, said police.

An FIR in this regard has been filed at Wakad police station by the woman, who is a widow. According to the FIR, the incident took place between June and September last year, after the two connected through Tinder. The man works with a private company and the woman is a homemaker.

A police official said the woman has said in her complaint that the suspect promised to marry her days after the two started communicating and meeting each other. He then allegedly raped her on multiple occasions. The woman in her complaint said that when she asked him about his promise of marriage, he threw a shoe at her and assaulted her, said police.

Police said they have launched a probe into the FIR and search was being conducted for the suspect. The man has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (2)(n) for repeated rape, 377 for unnatural offence and 323 physical assault.

In the last week of December, Wakad police had arrested a 26-year-old man on the charges of rape after a woman he had met through Tinder had filed a complaint against him.

