Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Pune: Woman falls to death from 8th floor while putting out clothes to dry in balcony

Bharti Vidyapeeth Police said the deceased has been identified as Pitradevi Hariji Singh, who had come to stay with her son's family in Pune from Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
September 8, 2021 12:28:58 am
Bharti Vidyapeeth Police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the fall and death.

A 56-year-old woman fell to her death from the balcony of an eight floor flat in Jambhulwadi in the city on Tuesday morning. The incident took place when she was putting out clothes to dry by standing on a stool in the balcony, police said.

On Tuesday morning, she was putting out clothes to dry when she suddenly lost balance and fell down. She sustained very severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

